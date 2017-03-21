Coulter: Trump Administration Starting to Look Like Every Other GOP Administration — Get Back to Immigration, Jobs, Trade

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Sean Hannity’s nationally syndicated radio show, conservative commentator Ann Coulter, author of “In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!” warned Trump to get past health care policy and tax cuts and resume working on what he ran on, which included immigration and the economy.

Coulter warned the Trump administration was already beginning to resemble previous Republican administrations and she cited the indication Trump was willing to increase military spending.

“Trump has got to get off this stuff, and he’s got to get off tax cuts and get back to what got him elected,” Coulter said. “He wasn’t elected by Goldman Sachs. He got 1 percent of their vote. He wasn’t elected by the donor class. He spent less on television advertising, and that’s what the cost is, than even Bernie Sanders did per vote. He doesn’t owe the donors. Get back to the law. Get back to deportations. Get back to the trade deals.”

“This is starting to look like every other Republican administration — massive spending on the military, which wastes $125 billion per year according to a McKenzie report,” she continued. “He’s moving money from one swamp to another. We don’t want war. We want more jobs, a wall and lots of deportations — not all this stuff that is indistinguishable from the Jeb Bush administration.”

