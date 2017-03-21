Dem Sen Whitehouse: We Had ‘The Equivalent of an Election Robbery’ In 2016

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) reacted to the FBI announcing it is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia by saying, “you have the equivalent of an election robbery, and it would be easy for them to say, ‘Hey, we’re on the case.’ Finally, he did so, which I think is the right thing to do.”

Whitehouse said, “For as long as there have been bank robberies, the FBI has been showing up after the bank robbery, to say, ‘We’re on the case.’ And here, you have the equivalent of an election robbery, and it would be easy for them to say, ‘Hey, we’re on the case.’ Finally, he did so, which I think is the right thing to do. And now we’ll just go forward with our hearings, under Chairman [Senator Lindsey] Graham (R-SC), and we’ll continue to try to get to the bottom of what took place.”

