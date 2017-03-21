Gowdy Troubled by Comey Not Confirming Leaks Investigation

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” while commenting on Monday’s House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) said he was troubled that FBI Director James Comey would not confirm there is an investigation into leaks of classified information.

Gowdy said, “I think the most troubling part for me was when Director Comey would not assure us that there’s a leak investigation. He was more than happy to assure us that there’s an investigation into the potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, which may or may not be a crime. Leaking classified information is a crime, but he would not confirm that investigation.”

