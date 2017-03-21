Graham Warns If Trump Starts Waterboarding People He ‘May Get Impeached’

Tuesday at a confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned President Donald Trump that if he started waterboarding people, he “may get impeached.”

Partial transcript as follows:

GRAHAM: Now, about what’s going on in the country with President Trump, whether you like him or you don’t, he is the president, but you have said several times that he is not above the law as president. Is that correct?

GORSUCH: Yes, senator.

GRAHAM: You told Senator Leahy if there is a law passed that a Muslim could not serve in the military you believe based on current law that would be an illegal act.

GORSUCH: Yes, senator I see that having all sorts of constitutional problems under current law.

GRAHAM: So if we have laws on the book that prevent waterboarding, do you agree with me that the Detainee Treatment Act prevents waterboarding?

GORSUCH: Yes, senator, that’s my recollection of it.

GRAHAM: In case President Trump is watching, which he may very well be, one you did a good job picking Judge Gorsuch. Number two, here is the bad part, if you start waterboarding people you may get impeached. Is that a fair summary?

GORSUCH: Senator, the impeachment power belongs to this body.

GRAHAM: OK that’s even better. Would it be subject to prosecution?

GORSUCH: Senator I’m not going to speculate.

GRAHAM: But no man is above the law.

GORSUCH: No man is above the law. No man.