Jim Harbaugh: Kaepernick an ‘Outstanding Player,’ Will Go on to ‘Win Championships’

In a Tuesday interview with Pro Football Talk, Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh said his former San Francisco 49ers play caller Colin Kaepernick is an “outstanding player” who is a “great competitor.”

“I’ll tell you the same thing I tell [NFL teams]: I think he’s an outstanding player and I think he’s a great competitor who has proven it in games and has the ability to be not only an NFL starter but a great NFL player,” Harbaugh said.

The Michigan coach, who has been critical of Kaepernick’s protest, then predicted Kaepernick would go on to multiple championships before his career is over.

“He’ll have a great career and be a great quarterback, win championships,” he added later.

