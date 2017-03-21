Matthews: Dems Should Vote Against Gorsuch ‘Because It’s Not His Turn’ – ‘It’s Merrick Garland’s Turn’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” anchor Chris Matthews argued Democrats shouldn’t vote to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court nomination “Because it’s not his turn. It’s Merrick Garland’s turn, and everyone knows it.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Matthews said, “A president nominates a Supreme Court justice, the Senate deliberates on the nomination. We will not get back to such respect if we let Trump exploit the vacancy [Senate Majority Leader Senator] Mitch McConnell (R-KY) created. We cannot allow these two opportunists to complete what we call in basketball the alley-oop play. … I don’t want to see Donald rTump stuff his nominee through the hoop. Why? Because it’s not his turn. It’s Merrick Garland’s turn, and everyone knows it. Vote nay on Gorsuch, demand the 60 votes, and don’t give them to Trump. It’s not this guy’s turn. It’s not his guy’s turn.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett