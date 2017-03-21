Mike Lee: GOP Health Care Bill Does Very Little to Bring Premiums Down

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said the proposed House Republican health care legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare does “very little at all” that would bring premiums down.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Lee said, “I think he’s wrong especially if what he’s suggesting is that we have conservative policies in this bill that will bring down the cost of health care. Look, one of the things that has caused the cost of health care to spike so significantly is the regulatory section of the Affordable Care Act, which has put insurance companies in a position where they’ve increased their premiums and the cost of health care across the board has gone up.”

“This bill does far too little about that,” he continued. “It does very little at all, that would bring premiums down. And that’s the concern I have with it, is what this would do to the cost of health care. We have to bring that under control. This bill doesn’t do that to a degree sufficient for me to vote for it.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN