Pelosi: In 2018 GOP Will Be Held Accountable for ‘Terrible’ Vote on Obamacare Repeal

Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in the 2018 midterm elections, Republican House members will be held accountable for their “terrible” vote on the proposed House Republican health care legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Partial transcript as follows:

COOPER: When you think about 2020, when you think about the next presidential race, how do you think Donald Trump is going to make it four years?

PELOSI: I don’t know. it’s up to him. It’s up to him if he obeys the law. I’m not thinking of 2020. I’m thinking of 2018. A matter of a year and a half from now. A little more than a year and a half from now, the referendum, the first referendum on Donald Trump will come forward. this vote they are asking their members to take is a terrible terrible vote for them. Even if the bill is changed in the Senate which the president is saying ‘Oh it will be changed, it will be changed.’ They are still accountable for the vote they took in the house. 24 million off of – a 600 billion dollar transfer of wealth. But more importantly than that is what does this mean to individuals? What does this mean to a person? If they are a senior and they have to pay an age tax, if they are a person with a disability, a person with an addiction, if they have a senior in their family who is dependent on Medicaid for long-term health care either at home or in a home, these votes have a definite impact on Americas working families. And people are paying attention to what it means to them.