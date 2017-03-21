Whoopi Goldberg to Trump: ‘Nobody Wiretapped Your Ass!’ — Apologize to Obama

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” while discussing FBI Director James Comey saying Monday he “has no information that supports” President Donald Trump’s tweets accusing former President Barack Obama’s administration of wiretapping Trump Tower prior to the election, co-host Whoopi Goldberg tipped into Trump and said he should apologize to former President Obama because she said, “Nobody wiretapped your ass!”

Goldberg said, “So, yesterday, FBI director James Comey told the House Intelligence Committee there is no information about President Obama wiretapping Trump Tower, wiretapping Trump’s car, wiretapping Trump’s wife.”

She added, “The bottom line is nobody wiretapped your ass! So maybe Sean Spicer, I know you don’t get this, but perhaps an apology to the former commander-in-chief for accusing him of a federal crime, of a felony. The problem for me is when you know you’re wrong when the FBI, CIA, KFC, LMNOP said this didn’t happen and you double down on the lie.”

