GOP Rep Massie on AHCA: ‘We’re Afraid’ Trump’s ‘A One-Term President If This Passes’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Thomas Massie (R-KY) stated that he’s “afraid” President Trump is “a one-term president” if the American Health Care Act passes.

Massie said, “They may pull the bill from the floor, or they may push it to the floor, and if they do, I think it’ll fail.

He added, “We’re afraid he’s a one-term president if this passes. We are trying to save him.”

When asked about whether he was worried if Trump would campaign against him if he voted against the AHCA, Massie answered, “[I]n Kentucky, the vote against this bill is still the right vote, whether Democrats are for no or Republicans are for no, there’s just no constituency for this bill in Kentucky.”

Massie concluded, “[W]hen president trump took the advice of the Heritage [Foundation], the Federalist Society, and came up with a good Supreme Court nominee, he was a hero. But then when he started taking the advice of [House Speaker Representative] Paul Ryan (R-WI) and lobbyists here in Washington, DC, his ratings went down ten points. And I hope that’s what he sees from this, that we’re trying to save him from bad advice, and maybe he’ll start taking advice from those conservatives again.”

(h/t Mediaite)

