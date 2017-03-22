House Intelligence Chair Nunes: Surveillance of Trump Transition Team ‘Incidentally Collected’

. @DevinNunes : Information was "incidentally collected" about people involved in Trump transition; surveillance not related to Russia probe. pic.twitter.com/dBGZ8dSGjJ

Wednesday, the House Intelligence Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said the U.S. intelligence community “incidentally collected” information on President Donald Trump transition team.

Nunes said, “So first I recently confirmed that on numerous occasions, the intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens involved in the Trump transition. Details about U.S. persons associated with the incoming administration, details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting. Third, I have confirmed that additional names of Trump transition team members were unmasked. And fourth and finally I want to be clear, none of this surveillance was related to Russia or the investigation of Russian activities or of the Trump team.”

