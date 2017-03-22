Krauthammer: ‘Hard to See’ GOP Ultimately Repudiating Trump and Ryan on Healthcare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” columnist Charles Krauthammer argued that “it’s hard to see” the GOP repudiating both President Trump and House Speaker Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Obamacare replacement.

Krauthammer said that while it’s too early to say Trump is facing a “make or break” moment, “it would certainly really damage the Trump presidency. And that’s why I think that, in the end, these things happen in every presidency, but when you have the fate of the presidency and the fate of a speakership hanging on the road, it’s hard to see that in the end, that his own party is going to repudiate them.”

He added, “I think, in the end, there’s so much at stake. And I think there is this Cruz option…that they take a risk, and add a change in what’s called the coverage mandate, all the things that Obamacare requires that you have in your plan, which is the worst part of the deal, that they are promising now, the HHS secretary will take out. But the conservatives are saying a new HHS secretary could restore it, so we want it in the law. I think that would be a reasonable offer to give to the conservatives, and that would ensure its passage.”

