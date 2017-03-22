Mike Lee: Health Care Bill ‘Is Going to Fail’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) predicted the legislation scheduled for a vote Thursday that would begin the process of repealing Obamacare would fail because he argued it not only didn’t have the votes in the Senate but the House as well.

“This bill is going to fail,” Lee said. “It is going to fail because it doesn’t have enough support in the House of Representatives and it doesn’t have enough support in the Senate.”

“I’ve talked to a whole lot of people — enough people that I know that it is going to fall short of a majority in the House and it’s going to fall short of a majority in the Senate,” he added. “Look, if they know something that I don’t, perhaps they’ll be smiling 24 hours from now. But if they’re so confident, they’re not going to need to worry about my vote, they’re not going to need to worry about the votes of a whole lot of other people in the House and in the Senate who are concerned that this bill doesn’t do what we promise to do, which was repeal Obamacare in its entirety.”

