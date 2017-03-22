Rachel Maddow: Trump ‘Totally’ Could Have Leaked His Own 2005 Tax Return

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on ABC’s ‘The View,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said President Donald Trump “totally” could have leaked his own 2005 taxes, which she featured on her show last week.

Maddow said, “It totally could’ve come from Trump, which is like such a bizarre human drama at the center of this. As far as I’m concerned, the only thing that matters is, is that document real? That’s the story.”

