Rand Paul: Trump Has Been Sold a ‘Bill of Goods’ on Ryan Health Care Bill

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said President Donald Trump has been “fed a bill of goods” by House leadership on the proposed House Republican health care legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Paul said, “You know, I think that he has been told things by House leadership that frankly just are not accurate. He’s been told this is the only vehicle, and Paul Ryan’s been saying it for weeks, ‘it’s a binary choice, you either take it, it’s my way or the highway,’ I think he’s been fed a bill of goods on this thing, and I do believe that there’s something that could pass, that actually would bring down insurance costs, but this bill doesn’t do it. I’ve fought against Obamacare for six years, I am a physician and I want to repeal it, but I don’t want to repeal it and replace it with something that just as bad or doesn’t work.

