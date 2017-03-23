Cummings Calls for Investigation of House Intelligence Chair Nunes

Thursday on CNN’s “New Day,” House Oversight Committee ranking Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) called for an investigation of House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on the heels of Nunes’ decision to reveal findings of his committee’s investigation of surveillance of President Donald Trump’s transition team to Trump before revealing them to his own committee.

Partial transcript as follows:

CUOMO: Have you ever heard of the chair of an independent committee doing what Nunes just did? Getting some information that wasn’t necessarily new but was certainly helpful to the White House going around the committee, going to the press, and going to the White House.

CUMMINGS: No. As you know, I was ranking member of the Benghazi Committee. We would have never allowed that to happen. The Intelligence Committee is a very special committee. They are privy to information that most of the members of Congress may never see. And so you expect them to be extremely confidential.

What he did was basically to go to the president, who’s being investigated by the FBI and others, and by the Intelligence Committee, to give them information. Give them information. Basically, what he has done is he has scuttled and put a cloud over his own investigation. And he has become the subject basically — he should be — of an investigation. It’s a real problem.