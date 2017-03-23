Graham: I’ll Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ to Get Gorsuch Confirmed, If Dems Filibuster, ‘We Would Have to Change the Rules’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s “Mike Gallagher Show,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) vowed that he would do “Whatever it takes” to get Judge Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court and that if the Democrats filibuster Gorsuch, “we would have to change the rules to have the Supreme Court like everybody else.”

Graham said [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] that if there was a filibuster on Gorsuch, it would be “because politics has taken over reason, and that would be a shame.” When asked if he would have to use the nuclear option if there was a filibuster, Graham answered, “Whatever it takes to get him on the court, I will do.”

He further stated, “[I]f my Democratic colleagues choose to filibuster this guy, then they will be telling me that they don’t accept the election results, 306 electoral votes, that they’re trying to delegitimize President Trump, and that’s not right, and we would have to change the rules to have the Supreme Court like everybody else.”

Graham further said that he thinks there are Democrats who will vote for Gorsuch, and “I hope we can get 60 votes and not change 200-plus years of history.” He continued, “I will do whatever’s necessary, and I’ve been a pretty balanced guy, and enough is enough.”

