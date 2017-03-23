NFL Commish Goodell ‘Fine’ with Trump’s Kaepernick Comments

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reacted to President Donald Trump’s comments from a rally earlier in the week where he took credit for quarterback Colin Kaepernick remaining unsigned.

“That’s a comment that he’s going to make and that’s fine,” Goodell said on ESPN Radio’s “Mike & Mike.”

The commissioner went on to suggest that NFL teams are staying away from Kaepernick for his on-field production because they are more focused on winning.

“Our teams are out there working hard to figure out how they can improve each of their clubs,” Goodell added. “They’re making the best decisions they can. And they’re going to do what they can to improve their teams and win. That’s what they want to do for the fans. So, that’s what they’re focused on and that’s what we’re focused on. Everyone’s going to make other comments, and obviously we’re respectful of those comments, particularly from the president.”

He continued, “The 32 owners, I think their major focus here is on winning and whatever it takes to win and they think reflects well on their team, that’s what they’re gonna do. And so I think from their standpoint, they want to win, and they’re putting teams together and trying to find the players and coaches and everyone else who can help create that kind of chemistry that’s going to lead to a winning team.”

