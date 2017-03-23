Ryan: ‘Tomorrow, We’re Proceeding’ on American Health Care Act

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

While speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill about the American Health Care Act after the GOP’s meeting on the bill on Thursday, Speaker of the House Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI) stated, “tomorrow, we’re proceeding.”

Ryan said, “We have been promising the American people that we will repeal and replace this broken law [the Affordable Care Act], because it’s collapsing, and it’s failing families, and tomorrow, we’re proceeding.”

After he concluded with his statement, Ryan left, and did not answer a shouted question on whether the bill has enough members who are willing to vote for it to pass.

