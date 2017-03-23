Spicer: ‘Tomorrow, It’s Time to Vote’ on AHCA, ‘This Is the Only Train Leaving the Station’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “O’Reilly Factor,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer stated of the American Health Care Act, “tomorrow, it’s time to vote.” And that “this is the only train leaving the station that’s going to be repealing Obamacare, and giving us an alternative to replace it. This is the train that’s leaving the station.”

Spicer said, “My understanding, he’s going to get it. The president’s been working the phones. He’s had in-person meetings throughout the day. His team’s been up and down Capitol Hill, here at the White House. … And tomorrow, it’s time to vote.”

He further stated the AHCA is “finally going to be the repeal and replace that they’ve waited for for a long time.” Spicer added that Trump is “not at all” disappointed with the AHCA, and the president “continues to make tremendous progress” on getting votes for the bill.

Spicer later said, “I think, at the end of the day, this is the only train leaving the station that’s going to be repealing Obamacare, and giving us an alternative to replace it. This is the train that’s leaving the station.”

