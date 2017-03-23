Trump to Time Magazine Reporter: ‘I Can’t Be Doing So Badly Because I’m President and You’re Not’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Time magazine Washington bureau chief Michael Scherer revealed the responses of an interview he conducted with President Donald Trump a day earlier.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In that interview, when questioned by Scherer about his tweet claiming to have been wiretapped by the previous administration and his lack of faith in the intelligence community, Trump wrapped up his response by pointing out he is president of the United States, and therefore can not being “so badly.”

Exchange as follows:

TRUMP: Hey look, in the mean time, I guess, I can’t be doing so badly, because I’m president, and you’re not. You know. Say hello to everybody OK? SCHERER: Thank you very much, Mr. President.

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor