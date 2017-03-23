Watch: CNN’s Ham, Cuomo Get in Heated Health Care Debate

"You can be nasty about it or you can listen to me" @mkhammer jabs at @ChrisCuomo in morning health care discussion https://t.co/2tKItvwzTJ

Things got a little heated Thursday on CNN’s “New Day.”

In a debate about health care, host Chris Cuomo insulted network contributor Mary Katharine Ham by calling her “cheap.”

“[Y]ou can be nasty about it or you can listen to me,” Ham responded.

“I am a person, single mom of two, who has lost three or four plans since Obamacare passed,” she added. “I was told I would not. That was a lie. When I said that I would lose my plan, people called me a liar when this was going on. I have had a 160 percent increase in my premiums. I was told those would go down, and I’ve had a 300 percent increase in my deductible. One of the ways you can fix that is by cutting some of these ‘essential health benefits’ because they are indeed not essential.”

