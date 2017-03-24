FS1’s Rob Parker: Patriots Should ‘Whitewash’ the White House — Black Players Should Boycott

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On the Friday Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” broadcast, contributor Rob Parker weighed in on the New England Patriots players visiting the White House April 19 to celebrate their Super Bowl LI victory over the Atlanta Falcons with President Donald Trump.

Parker called for a White House “whitewash,” saying all of the black Patriots players should boycott the visit.

“I think there should be a whitewash at the White House, and I mean black players should boycott the visit,” Parker said. “When a guy shows you his cards and tells you what he thinks of you and your people and minorities in this country, take notice, because he’s telling you the truth. I think if you’re a black player and you’re going there just to take a photo op with the guy who has basically said and done the things that he’s done to this point, what would be the purpose of that?”

Parker went on to applaud 2016 Patriots defensive lineman Chris Long, a white player, for not going but said the minority players are the ones who should be boycotting the visit.

