Gohmert: GOP Health Care Bill Isn’t What Any of Us Promised

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) said the proposed House Republican health care legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare “is not what any of us promised we would do.”

Gohmert said, “It isn’t going to work. We’re told prices will probably go up 75 percent or so, but maybe in the third year, they may come down 10%. We’re told we should be thrilled we’ll give so much more power to the federal government to Health and Human Services under your bill. And they don’t have an answer for what about when it’s a Democrat in charge and not a Republican? And then, we were told it is based on a false premise. They lied to the president. They misrepresented to us.”

He added, “It is not what any of us promised we would do.”

