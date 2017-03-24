Hannity on Health Care Bill: ‘This Is Not President Trump’s Failure’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” host Sean Hannity used his opening monologue to react to House Speaker Paul Ryan’s decision not to proceed with a vote on the so-called American Health Care Act, which would have been the opening salvo for Republicans trying to dismantle the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Hannity argued Republicans must make sure this doesn’t happen in the future and point to the flaws in the legislative process where improvement must be made. However, he emphasized the outcome was not the fault of President Donald Trump.

“Let me be very clear here,” Hannity said. “This is not President Trump’s failure. President Trump went above and beyond and did everything in his power to get this bill across the finish line.”

Hannity went on to take aim at the media and the Democratic opposition to the bill but reiterated that measures should be taken to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

