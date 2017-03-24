Louise Mensch: ‘America First’ Is ‘A Nazi Slogan Being Pushed by Russia’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” journalist and former Conservative member of the UK Parliament Louise Mensch stated that the slogan “America First” is “a Nazi slogan being pushed by Russia, who are quite literally attacking, not only America, but the whole of the West.”

Mensch said, “‘America First’ is a Russian slogan. It’s a Nazi slogan being pushed by Russia, who are quite literally attacking, not only America, but the whole of the West. Every country in Europe is undergoing these bots, the troll army. And what are we doing about it? Nothing.”

