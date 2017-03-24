Planned Parenthood Pres Richards: Quit the Abortion ‘Hysteria’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday in an interview with Buzzfeed News, the president of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards said that people need to “quit the hysteria” over the abortion debate because “it harms women.”

Richards said, “The heated rhetoric around Planned Parenthood, around abortion rights, around abortion doctors is actually really important, and it’s really harmful.”

She added,”I do think it’s time we actually talk about the issue of abortion, the importance of it being safe and legal and available to women no matter their income, where they live, and quit, quit the hysteria, because it actually, it harms women, and harms women often who have the least ability to get health care in America.”

