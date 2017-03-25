Eric Bolling: I Hate What Paul Ryan Did to the President

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” while discussing President Donald Trump and Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) decision to not go forward with a vote on the American Health Care Act, co-host Eric Bolling said Ryan falsely led Trump to believe the bill was ready to pass.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Bolling said, “Think about long it took to get Obamacare through. It took time President Trump has been the commander-in-chief for 60 days, 60 and a couple days. They pushed that through. And if they really wanted — I don’t hate Paul Ryan. All you people saying you hate Paul Ryan. I hate what he did to the president. He led the president to believe this thing was ready to be passed. It could have passed but they need — Dana made a very good point. It needed a lot more discussion. It needed a lot more negotiating before they presented it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN