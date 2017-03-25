Former Clinton Campaign Adviser: Trump Is a ‘Dystopian Super Villain’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Saturday, Democratic strategist and former Clinton campaign manager Jess McIntosh said on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” that President Donald Trump is “absolutely a dystopian super villain.”

“Trump is absolutely a dystopian super villain, like for sure,” McIntosh said in a discussion about the new “Justice League” trailer.

Mother Jones’ David Corn then chimed in, adding that White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is a super villain and “perverse form of Gotham City.”

