ABC’s Stephanopoulos: Trump in Denial Amid Questions About His Competence, Credibility

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” host George Stephanopoulos said President Donald Trump was “in a bit of denial amid these big questions” about his competence and credibility.

Stephanopoulos said, “Picking up on what you were saying, also sort of fixing problems, you have to first confront them, accept them. It does seem like the president is in a bit of denial amid these big questions about both his competence which you saw Senator Schumer raise and his credibility.”

