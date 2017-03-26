Biden: I Regret Not Being President

This weekend at Colgate University in Hamilton, NY, former Vice President Joe Biden said he believes he could have won the presidency against Donald Trump, and therefore he regrets “not being president.”
Biden said, “I don’t regret not running in the sense that it was the right decision for my boy, for me, for my family at the time, but do I regret not being president? Yes.”
(h/t The Hill)
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.