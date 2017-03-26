CA Gov Brown: ‘We’re Not Going to Bring Stupid Lawsuits’ to Stop Trump Border Wall

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. Jerry Brown (D-CA) said in addition to President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall not being “Christian,” he pledged to do what it takes to fight it.

However, challenging the wall’s construction in the courts was not going to be one of the tactics, he said.

“[W]e’re not going to bring stupid lawsuits or be running to the courthouse every day,” Brown said. “We’re going to be careful. We’ll be strategic.”

