Gutfeld: Even When Trump Loses, He Ends Up Winning

During his monologue on Saturday’s “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” host Greg Gutfeld reacted to President Donald Trump’s accusation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped him and the fallout following the claim.

“Maybe Trump wasn’t totally wrong after all. Maybe he was just half wrong, which makes him half right– which among politicians makes him a genius,” Gutfeld stated.

“This doesn’t vindicate Trump, but it does not not vindicate him,” he added. “He may have been wrong specifically but generally speaking, what happened is enough smoke to maybe look like fire. For Trump, that’s a win. It’s funny, even when he’s losing he ends up winning because the nuttiness of his enemies makes him right by comparison.”

