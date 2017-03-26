Kasich: Extreme Republicans, Democrats ‘Ought to Be Marginalized’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” while discussing the failure of the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) called on those on the extreme ends and of the political spectrum to be marginalized.

Kasich said, “Well, there’s a way to improve all of this and to safe money and transform the system. look, if you’re on the extreme, whether you’re on the right or whether you’re on the left, you ought to be marginalized. That’s what happens when you bring reasonable Republicans with reasonable Democrats together and then you begin to see the extremes start to move a little bit to be more constructive. Right now when you start with a deck that’s only limited number of cards, then you don’t have a big hand to play.”

“Frankly, if Republicans quietly over time will reach out to Democrats, find the constructive ones, you will begin to marginalize the extremes,” he continued. “You know what, when people say in my state, we should drop 700,000 people, a third of whom are mentally ill or drug addicted and a quarter of whom are chronically ill, we should turn our back on them? That’s not America. That’s not a country that loves all of its citizens. That’s really extreme. Frankly, it borders on mean.”

