Reince Priebus: Trump Not Backing Off Border Tax Push

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said President Donald Trump was moving forward with his agenda of a “border tax.”

Priebus said, “Moving forward the president’s vision on taxes is going to unite not just the Republican Party, but I think some Democrats will come on board as well. We can provide one of the biggest middle-class tax cuts in the history of this country, that’s important. I think another thing that’s important to the president as a potential border tax to even of the playing field between our country and countries around the world.”

He added, “He’s not backing off of that. You go back and watch President Trump’s interview from the 1980s, the 1990s, the early 2000’s. He’s been talking with us his entire life. I think now more than ever he’s more going to stick to his guns and his heart and the convictions that he’s laid out to the American people for decades. He’s not going to turn his back on his core principles. I think his core principles have broad admiration in both parties.”

