Sanders Admits Obamacare Deductibles, Premiums ‘Too High’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Bernie Sander (I-VT) admitted Obamacare had “serious problems,” noting that the deductibles and premiums were “too high.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sanders said, “As you indicated, of course, Obamacare has serious problems. Deductibles are too high, and premiums are too high, and the cost of health care is going up at a much faster rate than it should. Ideally where we should be going is to join the rest of the industrialized the world and guarantee health care to all people as a right, and that’s why I’m going to introduce a Medicare for all single-payer program.”

(h/t WFB)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN