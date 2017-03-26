Skip to content

Sanders: I ‘Certainly Hope’ GOP Doesn’t Change Rules to Push Gorsuch Through

by Trent Baker26 Mar 20170

During Sunday’s “State of the Union” on CNN, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) discussed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, saying he is concerned Republicans will change the rules to push Gorsuch through as a Supreme Court justice.

“First of all, what concerns me is that, right now, we have a rule that says, appropriately, I think, that for a Supreme Court justice, a lifetime term, one of the most important positions in the United States government, that it should require 60 votes, because that would make it bipartisan,” Sanders explained. “And I think that that’s where we are right now. And I certainly hope that the Republicans do not change the rules in order to push Gorsuch through.”

