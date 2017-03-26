Schumer: Trump’s Border Wall Won’t ‘Get the Votes on Either the Democratic or Republican Side’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday ABC’s “This Week,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said President Donald Trump’s proposal to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border wouldn’t get the votes on either the Democratic or Republican side.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Schumer said, “The border wall should be talked about, shouldn’t be rammed down people’s throats for a whole bunch of reasons. First, it’s not the best way to protect the border, everyone agrees on that. Second, it’s very expensive. Why don’t we use that money for roads? Third, let’s give the president a little chance to get Mexico to pay it.”

“Isn’t that what he told everybody that we weren’t going to pay it?” he continued. “Fourth, it’s got a big problem that Republicans in border states are opposing, Texas, Arizona, because there’s eminent domain, so you have to take private land. So instead of trying to jam it through on this short-term budget and saying take it or leave it, we should debate it in 2018’s budget over the summer. And, by the way, my prediction, it wouldn’t get the votes on either the Democratic or Republican side.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN