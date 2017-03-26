Watch: Car Crashes Into North Carolina Animal Hospital

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Surveillance video from a Franklin, NC veterinary clinic shows the moment a car went crashing into the building.

Wednesday morning, a customer at Noah’s Ark Companion Animal Hospital hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, driving the car into the building.

“We have four employees that work in that space. Luckily, we have two of them that were out running errands. One of our employees was actually hit by a car while she was working. She’s OK. Everyone is OK,” clinic owner Dawn Todd told WLOS.

According to Todd, the four animals in the hospital were also uninjured.

