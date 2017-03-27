Dem Rep Waters: By Fighting Against Trump, African-Americans Saying ‘You’re Not Nearly As Patriotic As We Are’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During a speech on the House floor on Monday, Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) stated that when African-Americans “fight against this president, and we point out how dangerous he is for this society and for this country, we’re fighting for the democracy. … We’re saying to those who say they’re patriotic but they’ve turned a blind eye to the destruction that he’s about to cause this country, ‘You’re not nearly as patriotic as we are.'”

Waters said, “Mr. Speaker, my position against this president and his administration is clear. I oppose this president. I do not honor this president. I do not respect this president.”

She later added, “African-Americans have struggled and fought historically, many African-Americans have paid a huge price, fighting for justice and equality in this country, have died for it. I don’t have to call the names of Martin Luther King and all the others. We have paid a price, we have fought. But guess what? Despite the fact that America has not always been there for us, we’ve always been there for America. We have fought in America’s wars. We have suffered discrimination, we have suffered isolation and undermining, but we stand up for America, oftentimes when others who think they are more patriotic, who say they are more patriotic, do not.”

Waters continued, “When we fight against this president, and we point out how dangerous he is for this society and for this country, we’re fighting for the democracy. We’re fighting for America. We’re saying to those who say they’re patriotic but they’ve turned a blind eye to the destruction that he’s about to cause this country, ‘You’re not nearly as patriotic as we are.'”

Waters further argued that Trump “is not good for America. African-Americans know this. The Black Caucus understands this. And for those members of the Black Caucus representing our leadership, who went to meet with him, they have laid out to him all of this, what our care and concerns are all about. But in the final analysis, we really don’t expect anything from him. And my mission and my goal is to make sure that he does not remain president of the United States of America.”

