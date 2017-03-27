Skip to content

FS1’s Bayless: Kaepernick Had Positive National and International Impact for His Stance

by Trent Baker27 Mar 2017

In a Monday debate, Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless praised free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his 2016 national anthem protest, calling it “powerful” with a “positive” national and international impact.

“Has there ever been a more powerful spokesman than Colin Kaepernick became early this football season?” Bayless asked. “He had positive national, if not international, impact for the literal stance that he took.”

