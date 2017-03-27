Gingrich: Freedom Caucus Saved House Republicans From Destructive Vote

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the House Freedom Caucus saved House Republicans from a politically destructive vote when they refused to support the House Republican health care bill which only had a 17 percent approval rating among voters.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Gingrich said, “Not voting on Friday was really good. The Democrats lost their majority for the first time in 40 years after they tried to push through Hillarycare. The Democrats lost the majority again in 2010 after they pushed through Obamacare. If we had all the House Republicans line up and vote yes on a bill that was at 17 percent approval — that means four out of five Americans were not approving — I will guarantee you the Democrats would have had a field day.”

“So I think the Freedom Caucus whether they intended to or not may have saved House Republican from a vote that would have been potentially very destructive,” he continued. “Now everybody ought to just get over it. Look at the future. Let’s learn the lessons and recognize it took Reagan eight months to pass a tax cut. It took us 18 months to pass welfare reform. It took Pelosi and Obama eight months to pass Obamacare. We’re not in a rush here. We don’t have to get everything done by Easter.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN