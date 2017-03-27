GOP Rep Poe Rips Freedom Caucus — Some Members ‘Would Vote No Against the 10 Commandments’

Rep. @JudgeTedPoe , who quit the Freedom Caucus, says its members would "vote no on the 10 commandments" https://t.co/ozTDty7eOh

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Ted Poe (R-TX), a member that resigned from the House Freedom Caucus on Sunday, ripped his former Freedom Caucus colleagues and questioned if there was anything that they would support.

Poe’s resignation came on the heels of the Freedom Caucus having prevented House Republican leadership from having the votes to pass the American Health Care Act (AHCA), a law that purportedly would have begun the process of repealing the 2010 Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Poe went as far to say members of the Freedom Caucus would never have voted “yes” on anything, including the Ten Commandments.

“Well, there’s some members, I think, who wanted some really strong — stronger parts of the repeal in the bill,” Poe said. “But it would move too far to the right where you wouldn’t get other Republicans to support it. So it’s a compromise. And I think that there was nothing that could be added to the bill that the Freedom Caucus would ever vote yes on. And so, you know, I got the opinion that there’s some members of the Freedom Caucus, they would vote no against the Ten Commandments if they came up for a vote.”

“So, I think it’s time that the Freedom Caucus worked together with other members of the Republican Party, have input, which we did with the speaker, the President of the United States, and then at the end of the day compromise to get something done,” he continued. “Now we have Obamacare. We promised for years we’re going to repeal Obamacare. We voted 60 times to repeal Obamacare. Then when it came down to repealing it, where it actually counted, people just said, eh, I’m not going to vote to repeal the bill.”

