Gowdy on Calls for Nunes to Be Replaced as Intel Chair: ‘We’re Not Going to Take Advice From Sen Schumer’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The First 100 Days,” Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) responded to calls by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to step aside as House Intelligence Committee chairman due to questions over his abilities to be an impartial arbiter.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Gowdy dismissed Schumer’s calls and said that Nunes had done nothing wrong with his investigatory efforts as committee chairman.

“I just love it when Senator Schumer gives Republicans advice on what we ought to do,” Gowdy said. “Devin is doing exactly what the chairman ought to do. When you have a source that has information, you handle that information safely, securely, which is exactly what he did. I wish Senator Schumer and some of the other Democrats would be more interested in authenticity and the reliability of the underlying data and not the means by which it was acquired. Whether it was the White House or Waffle House, what difference does it make if the information is reliable and authentic? It just so happens that Devin had to do it this way. So, we’re not going to take advice from Chuck Schumer on who our chairpeople ought to be.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor