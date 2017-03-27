Schumer: Ryan Should ‘Replace’ Nunes as Intel Chair

. @SenSchumer : "If @SpeakerRyan wants the House to have a credible investigation he needs to replace Chairman Nunes." pic.twitter.com/UL4ihema83

Monday on the Senate floor, Minority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) called on Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) to replace Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) as House Intelligence Committee chairman.

Schumer said, “Chairman Nunes is falling down on the job and seems to be more interested in protecting the president than in seeking the truth. You cannot have the person in charge of an impartial investigation be partial to one side. It’s an inherent contradiction.”

He added, “Without further ado, Speaker Ryan should replace Chairman Nunes.”

(h/t The Hill)

