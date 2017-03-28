GOP Sen Cotton: If Dems Filibuster, ‘Republicans Will Do What We Must’ to Confirm Gorsuch

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) predicted that Judge Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed to the Supreme Court before the Senate breaks at the end of next week, and if there is a filibuster “Republicans will do what we must to put Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Cotton said, “Gorsuch will be confirmed to the Supreme Court. And I suspect he’ll be confirmed before we break at the end of next week to spend the Easter period in our states with our constituents.”

He added that he hasn’t given up hope that at least eight Democrats will support Gorsuch’s nomination, but if the Democrats filibuster Gorsuch, “I believe the House — or the Senate Republicans will do what we must to put Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett