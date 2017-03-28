Maxine Waters: Something Is ‘Wrong’ With Trump ‘He Doesn’t Deserve to be President’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said of President Donald Trump there was something “wrong” with him and that he did not “deserve to be president.”

Waters said, “Well, first of all, let’s take a look at the campaign, and I’ve said over and over again, I’ve never seen a grown person dishonor a disabled person in the way that he did. He mocked him, and he mimicked him, and I was struck by that. I just thought that that was so inhumane that a president, someone wanting to be president, could not possibly think that way. I don’t like the way he talked about women and grabbing women by their private parts. I don’t like the way that he treated Hillary Clinton and the way that he kind of stalked her in a debate and got in her face and called her crooked. I don’t even like the way he treated some of his own colleagues and so, he came to the presidency with the kind of character and background that made me distrust him or not honor him and not respect him.”

“And, of course, he got the presidency because he was able to get those votes from those few states that put him, made him the winner. And so he’s the president of the United States, people are still talking about he’s going to change, he’s going to become presidential. He has not changed,” Waters continued. “He is not presidential. As a matter of fact, he is worse now than he was in the campaign. And I think that he does not deserve to represent us in the world. We are being disrespected all over the world and if he wants to continue talking about how great Putin is, and how bad the past president was, then I know something’s wrong with this person. And he doesn’t deserve to be president.”

