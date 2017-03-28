Rahm Reacts to Sessions Sanctuary Cities Proclamation — We Welcome People from Other Shores to Chicago

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on CNBC, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel reacted to Attorney General Jeff Sessions threats to cut grants for cities who don’t follow immigration law and declared to immigrants, “We welcome you to Chicago.”

Emanuel said,”You are looking a person who’s a grandson of an immigrant to the city Chicago 100 years ago in 1917. My grandfather came to Chicago when he was 13 years old because it was a welcoming city. And we are still and always will be a welcoming city whether you’re an immigrant from Poland or Pakistan, Ireland or India, Mexico or Moldova where my grandfather came. If you believe in the America dream we welcome you to Chicago.”

