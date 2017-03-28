Watch: Florida Softball Coach Pushes Auburn Player

Things got heated in the postgame handshake line after Auburn's win over Florida pic.twitter.com/pASh5nV5Io

There is some bad blood between University of Florida softball coach Tim Walton and Auburn University shortstop Haley Fagan.

In 2012, Walton dismissed Fagan’s sisters, Sami and Kasey, from Florida’s softball team.

Following Auburn’s 1-0 victory over the Gators on Monday, Fagan did not hold her hand up to give Coach Walton a high five.

Walton, whose hand was already up, then pushed Fagan in the shoulder. She responded by shoving him from behind.

The two jawed at each other and Fagan was restrained by her teammates.

