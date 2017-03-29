Angel Mom Slams Sanctuary Cities: ‘This Is Why I Support Trump’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” the mother of a police officer who was killed by a drunk-driving illegal immigrant Mary Ann Mendoza reacted to Attorney General Jeff Sessions threats to cut grants for cities who don’t follow immigration law.
“This is why I support Trump,” she declared.
“It’s almost like a war is being brought against Americans by these very elected officials.”
She continued, “These are illegal aliens who have invaded our country and illegal alien equals criminal. So don’t keep calling them immigrants and our immigrant communities because that isn’t what they are.”
She added, “We have to defund sanctuary cities. We have to secure our border.”
