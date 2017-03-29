Angel Mom Slams Sanctuary Cities: ‘This Is Why I Support Trump’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” the mother of a police officer who was killed by a drunk-driving illegal immigrant Mary Ann Mendoza reacted to Attorney General Jeff Sessions threats to cut grants for cities who don’t follow immigration law.

“This is why I support Trump,” she declared.

“It’s almost like a war is being brought against Americans by these very elected officials.”